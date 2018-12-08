IFFK: Nandita Das to inaugurate the Open Forum today

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Actor and filmmaker Nandita Das will inaugurate the Open Forum at the 23rd International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) on Saturday. The Open Forum on ‘Politics of Mobile Censoring’ at Tagore theatre at 4.45 pm will be attended by Kumar Sahani and Jayan Cherian. Chalachithra Academy chairman Kamal will be the moderator. At 2 pm, there will be an ‘In conversation’ session involving Nandita Das and Meena T Pillai. Das’ film ‘Manto’ based on the life of Urdu writer Manto will be screened in the International Competition category at the fest.

Bengali director Budhadeb Dasgupta and Iranian filmmaker and jury chairman Majid Majidi will also be ‘in conversation’ with the film buffs on Sunday and Monday. Tamil filmmaker Vetrimaaran will feature in the talk on December 12 and Sri Lankan filmmaker, actress and poet Sumathy Sivamohan will be on board the last day of the fest.

First screening of ‘Rojo’ todayA mysterious entertainer, ‘Rojo’ by Benjamin Naishtat is slated for its first screening at the 23rd IFFK on Saturday. The Argentinean drama built around the themes of vengeance and suspense will be screened at New Theatre at noon. The first film to be screened from the tragic comedy section, ‘Rojo’ portrays Argentina’s a political backdrop in the 70s. The film scheduled for three screenings at the festival has received international acclaim in Locarno and San Sebastian film festival. The second and third screenings are scheduled for December 10 at Sree Padmanabha at 6 pm and at Sree Theatre at 3.15 pm December 12.

Four Malayalam films

As many as four Malayalam films will be screened on Saturday. ‘Ave Maria’ by Vipin Radhakrishnan; ‘Udalazham’ by Unnikrishnan Avala, and ‘Kottayam’ by Binu Bhaskar will be featured under the Malayalam Cinema Today Category. Veteran Malayalam filmmaker Lenin Rajendran’s ‘Meenamaasathile Sooryan’ will be screened in the ‘Lenin Rajendran: chronicler of Our Times’ category.

‘Udalazham’, which explores the life of a tribal transgender Gulikan, will be screened at 11.30 am at Kairali Theatre. ‘Ave Maria’ will bescreened here at 6 pm. ‘Kottayam’, which tells the story of a rape victim who is a police officer, will be screened in Kalabhavan at 3.15 pm. Lenin Rajendran’s film ‘Meenamasathile Sooryan’ will be screened at Nila at 9.30 pm.

International competition kicks off today

Screening of films in the International Competition category will begin on Saturday. Four films under the competition category will be screened on the second day of the fest. ‘Debt’ by Vuslat Saracoglu; ‘The Bed’ by Monica Lirana; ‘Night Accident’ by Temirbek Birnazarov, and ‘Tale of the Sea’ by Bahman Farmanara, are lined up for screening on Saturday. Debt will be screened at Tagore theatre at 11.30 am. ‘The Bed’ and ‘Night Accident’ will be screened in Tagore theatre at 2.15 pm and 6 pm respectively. It will be the Asian premiere of ‘The Bed’, ‘Debt’ and ‘Tale of the Sea’.

This year, 14 films are included in the international competition section, which were selected by a committee presided over by Meera Sahib. Competition section of IFFK is restricted to films from Asia, Africa and Latin America. The Best Feature film in this section will be awarded ‘Suvarna Chakoram’ and ‘Rajata Chakoram’ for the Best Director.

A musical treat

A five-day long musical night will commence at Tagore theatre on Saturday. The musical extravaganza featuring an assemblage of Malayalam singers, a folk band, instrumental fusion blends and gazals will be held at the Tagore Theatre daily at 6.30 pm. The fete will kick off with P Bhaskaran Nite ‘Padan marannoru madhuritha ganam’ featuring singers, including Kallara Gopan, Sreekanth, Ravi Sankar, Kavaalam Sreekumar, P V Preetha, Akhila Aanand, Saritha Rajev, Prameela, Pushpavathi and Jinu. The celebration of music will conclude on December 12 with western music and DJ by The Poles Band