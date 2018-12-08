Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

IFFK: Nandita Das to inaugurate the Open Forum today

Actor and filmmaker Nandita Das will inaugurate the Open Forum at the 23rd International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) on Saturday. 

Published: 08th December 2018 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2018 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

Nandita Das

Nandita Das (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  Actor and filmmaker Nandita Das will inaugurate the Open Forum at the 23rd International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) on Saturday. The Open Forum on ‘Politics of Mobile Censoring’ at Tagore theatre at 4.45 pm will be attended by Kumar Sahani and Jayan Cherian. Chalachithra Academy chairman Kamal will be the moderator. At 2 pm, there will be an ‘In conversation’ session involving Nandita Das and Meena T Pillai. Das’ film ‘Manto’ based on the life of Urdu writer Manto will be screened in the International Competition category at the fest. 

Bengali director Budhadeb Dasgupta and Iranian filmmaker and jury chairman Majid Majidi will also be ‘in conversation’ with the film buffs on Sunday and Monday. Tamil filmmaker Vetrimaaran will feature in the talk on December 12 and Sri Lankan filmmaker, actress and poet Sumathy Sivamohan will be on board the last day of the fest. 

First screening of ‘Rojo’ todayA mysterious entertainer, ‘Rojo’ by Benjamin Naishtat is slated for its first screening at the 23rd IFFK on Saturday. The Argentinean drama built around the themes of vengeance and suspense will be screened at New Theatre at noon. The first film to be screened from the tragic comedy section, ‘Rojo’ portrays Argentina’s a political backdrop in the 70s. The film scheduled for three screenings at the festival has received international acclaim in Locarno and San Sebastian film festival. The second and third screenings are scheduled for December 10 at Sree Padmanabha at 6 pm and at Sree Theatre at 3.15 pm December 12.

Four Malayalam films
As many as four Malayalam films will be screened on Saturday. ‘Ave Maria’ by Vipin Radhakrishnan; ‘Udalazham’ by Unnikrishnan Avala, and ‘Kottayam’ by Binu Bhaskar will be featured under the Malayalam Cinema Today Category. Veteran Malayalam filmmaker Lenin Rajendran’s ‘Meenamaasathile Sooryan’ will be  screened in the ‘Lenin Rajendran: chronicler of Our Times’ category.

‘Udalazham’, which explores the life of a tribal transgender Gulikan, will be screened at 11.30 am at Kairali Theatre. ‘Ave Maria’ will bescreened here at 6 pm. ‘Kottayam’, which tells the story of a rape victim who is a police officer, will be screened in Kalabhavan at 3.15 pm. Lenin Rajendran’s film ‘Meenamasathile Sooryan’ will be screened at Nila at 9.30 pm.

International competition kicks off today
Screening of films in the International Competition category will begin on Saturday. Four films under the competition category will be screened on the second day of the fest. ‘Debt’ by Vuslat Saracoglu; ‘The Bed’ by Monica Lirana; ‘Night Accident’ by Temirbek Birnazarov, and ‘Tale of the Sea’ by Bahman Farmanara, are lined up for screening on Saturday. Debt will be screened at Tagore theatre at 11.30 am. ‘The Bed’ and ‘Night Accident’ will be screened in Tagore theatre at 2.15 pm and 6 pm respectively. It will be the Asian premiere of ‘The Bed’, ‘Debt’ and ‘Tale of the Sea’.

This year, 14 films are included in the international competition section, which were selected by a committee presided over by Meera Sahib. Competition section of IFFK is restricted to films from Asia, Africa and Latin America. The Best Feature film in this section will be awarded ‘Suvarna Chakoram’ and ‘Rajata Chakoram’ for the Best Director.

A musical treat
A five-day long musical night will commence at Tagore theatre on Saturday. The musical extravaganza featuring an assemblage of Malayalam singers, a folk band, instrumental fusion blends and gazals will be held at the Tagore Theatre daily at 6.30 pm. The fete will kick off with P Bhaskaran Nite ‘Padan marannoru madhuritha ganam’ featuring singers, including Kallara Gopan, Sreekanth, Ravi Sankar, Kavaalam Sreekumar, P V Preetha, Akhila Aanand, Saritha Rajev, Prameela, Pushpavathi and Jinu. The celebration of music will conclude on December 12 with western music and DJ by The Poles Band

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nandita Das IFFK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: It's party time for Rajinikanth!
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. (File | AP)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola rejects 'best side in Europe' claim
Gallery
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
Let us take a look at the top 10 influential Twitter moments in India in 2018. (Photo | Agencies and Instagram)
From Sarkar to Me Too: Top 10 influential Twitter moments in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp