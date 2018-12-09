Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Day three at IFFK: 63 films lined up for screening

A total of 63 films, including six competition films, will be screened on the third day of the 23rd International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) on Sunday. 

Published: 09th December 2018 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2018 02:50 AM   |  A+A-

Owing to technical reasons, there will be no screening of films in Tagore theatre on Sunday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A total of 63 films, including six competition films, will be screened on the third day of the 23rd International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) on Sunday. The films in the international competition include Lijo Jose Pellissery’s ‘Ee Ma Yau’, Monica Lairana’s ‘The Bed’, Mostafa Sayari’s ‘The Graveless’, Tashi Gyeltshen’s  ‘The Red Phallus’, Luis Ortega’s ‘El Angel’ and Temirbek Birnazarov’s ‘Night Accident’ are set to reach cinephiles on Sunday. 

As many as 18 films under the World Cinema category in various theatres, including Jumpman and Midnight Runner, will have their last screenings at the fest. Kim Ki-Duk’s Human space, time, and human and Lars von Trier’s ‘The house that Jack built’ will be screened at Nishagandhi auditorium. 

Four films under different categories – Ingmar Bergman’s Summer With Monika, Umesh Kulkarni’s Highway, Benh Zeitlin’s Beasts of the Southern Wild and Lenin Rajendran’s Chillu – will have their only screenings.

READ | Censorship, a double-edged sword: Nandita Das

With the year being the centenary of Ingmar Bergman, a documentary film about the Swedish filmmaker will be screened on Sunday. ‘Searching for Ingmar Bergman’ by German filmmakers Felix Moeller and Margarethe Von Trotta will be screened in the Kalabhavan at 8.45 pm under the ‘Celebrating Ingmar Bergman’ package. The film explores the life of the veteran filmmaker through the testimonies of his colleagues and eminent filmmakers of his time. Bergman’s Autumn Sonata, Cries and Whispers, Persona, Smiles of a Summer Night, and Summer with Monica are part of the IFFK. The final screening of ‘Searching for Ingmar Bergman’ will be on December 10.

Kim Ki-duk’s  film today
Kim Ki-duk’s ‘Human, Space, Time and Human’ will be screened at 6 pm at the Nishagandhi auditorium on Sunday. The allegorical film, explores the extremities of morality and humanity

Director Adoor Gopalakrishnan released ‘Lenin Rajendran: Cinemayude Mazhayum Venalum’, published by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, by handing over a copy to  Deepa D Nair, MD, KSFDC.The book edited by K P Jayakumar was launched in connection with ‘Lenin Rajendran: Chronicler of our Times’, the IFFK package of six films by the widely acclaimed filmmaker. His film Meenamasathile Sooryan was screened at the theatre.Chalachitra Academy chairman Kamal, producers Karamana Hari, Mohandas, and B Rakesh, film editor B Ajith Kumar and associate director Nayana participated in the event.  

