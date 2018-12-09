Thriuvananthapuram District Planning Committee approves annual plan for four local bodies

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The District Planning Committee (DPC) has accorded its approval for the 2019-20 annual plan submitted by four local bodies in the district. The plan was submitted by Vilappil, Mudakkal and Malayinkeezhu grama panchayats and Nedumangad block panchayat. According to officers, the respective local bodies had submitted their annual plan on the basis of the recommendations made by the DPC including integrated projects by grama-block panchayats. The approved plan is expected to be incorporated in the state budget 2019-20 on March 15.

As per the timeline prepared by the Local-Self Government Department (LSGD), the annual plan had to be prepared before December 17 and granted the approval of the DPC before December 31.Earlier, the LSGD had come out with a specific direction that while preparing the annual plan the local bodies should give priority to projects that can bolster the ‘Rebuild Kerala’ initiative.

The local bodies were also asked to put in place a robust scheme for tackling disasters like drought, rain havoc, landslides, flood and sea rage in their respective areas. The other major directives that were given to the local bodies include ensuring the livelihood of persons affected by the floods, reconstruction of public assets damaged in the deluge and constituting a working group for ‘biodiversity management, climate change, environmental protection and disaster management’.