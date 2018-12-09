Kerala Latin Catholic Council to submit Charter Rights on coastal development

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Latin Catholic community will observe ‘Community Day’ during which discussions will be held on the development of coastal belt under ‘Nava Kerala Nirmithi’ at Shanghumugham on Sunday. The Latin Catholic community under the aegis of Kerala Regional Latin Catholic Council (KRLCC) will submit a Charter Rights with 10 demands focusing on the benefit of the fishermen to the Central and state government.

Latin Catholic church head Archbishop Soosai Pakiyam announced this at a press conference here on Saturday. The main issues raised by the community are; a year after Ockhi there is resentment against the government on various counts. These include conditions attached to the compensation amount, a perception that the injured have been left to fend for themselves, and claims that the government has not given the widows of fishermen the jobs they were promised.

The Archbishop has asked the state government to shed its double standard and the political way of dealing with such issues. The government has declared a huge fund and project for fishermen’s rehabilitation after Ockhi but only a meagre sum has reached the beneficiaries till date.

“The community named as Kerala’s Army by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after their heroic involvement during the flood are now finding it difficult to move forward with their usual work due to their damaged equipment. “Most of them have withdrawn from this work due to lack of security, said the Archbishop. It was a matter of grave concern that the authorities are showing less interest from their part to work on these issues, he added.

The community also urged the government to intensify their declared projects for the benefit of the fishermen and to push for higher financial support for them.He also raised allegations against the Central Government for its lack of support in sanctioning the `7,300-crore project put forward by the state government for the comprehensive development of the Kerala coast. The state government is at least coming forward to provide some help but the negligence from the Centre is unacceptable, said Archbishop Soosai Pakiyam.

He also said as of now the state government has given jobs to only 42 persons in Matsyafed and all of them have been posted on daily wages. Though as per the Justice Narendran Commission report, there are around 2,290 vacant posts on various fields in the Fisheries Department, the community does not get opportunities. The 10 demands of the Rights mainly focus on coastal development, rebuilding Kerala and will be submitted to both state and the Central Governments.