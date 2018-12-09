SUT docs treat rare tumour

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : A complex surgery on ‘Giant Pheochromocytoma’, a rare suprarenal tumour, was performed by a team of doctors - M Unnikrishnan, Ramraj, Sivaramakrishnan, Anand, Sneha Kakoty and Neethu - of SUT Hospital, Pattom. So far, only 34 such tumours were reported in medical literature and it is the 35th published case of Giant Pheochromocytoma, said an official at the hospital. The patient was a 56-year-old woman suffering from a mild backache for the past one year.

The pain was a dull ache with no exacerbation and she had no history of trauma. The CT Scan confirmed retroperitoneal solid mass with central cystic degeneration. Weighing 490 gm, the tumour has been classified as Giant Pheochromocytoma. After the successful procedure, the patient was discharged on Saturday.