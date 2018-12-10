Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A vegan voice

Wearing black attire and masks, the protestors stood at Kairali theatre premises to campaign against the merciless killing of animals.

Published: 10th December 2018 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 02:38 AM   |  A+A-

Youngsters taking part in the campaign

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: How many of us have taken veganism seriously? A group of city-based youngsters are driving home the message at the IFFK, by campaigning against the slaughter of animals.

Wearing black attire and masks, the protestors stood at Kairali theatre premises to campaign against the merciless killing of animals. "We have been conducting regular campaigns in different parts of the city. We are trying to put across the idea that it is wrong to think humans are superior and can harm them," said Vaisakh C C,  a professional dancer.

He also spoke about elephants are used in festivals  and harmed to entertain people. The group has presented similar campaigns at Manaveeyam Veedhi, Museum and other places in the city. "Venues like film festivals often help in putting across the idea more effectively as we come across a more serious audience," Vaisakh said.

