Disheartening sunday for film buffs

The third day of the much awaited 23rd International Film Festival of Kerala saw a good number of delegates thronging the Kairali-Sree-Nila theatre complex.

Delegates wait in queue to watch their favourite films at the IFFK venue  Nandhakumar H V

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The third day of the much awaited 23rd International Film Festival of Kerala saw a good number of delegates thronging the Kairali-Sree-Nila theatre complex. However, it turned out to be a disappointing day for the delegates who arrived at the Tagore Theatre as the films that they had booked were cancelled at the theatre owing to technical reasons. 

Most of the delegates learnt about the film cancellation only when they reached the theatre complex. By then, many had lost interest in watching other films owing to their disappointment.
Firoz K V, a bank employee from Malappuram was extremely disappointed. "I have been attending the IFFK for seven years. However, this year, I am a little disappointed. Many film lovers like me were unable to attend as the delegate pass was hiked to Rs 2,000. Also, it was disheartening to learn that I could not watch the films I had booked at Tagore Theatre," said Firoz. He added that the quality of the films which are being screened at this year's festival did not match the standard of the previous years.

Discussions galore
However, despite the glitches, film enthusiasts were happy as they were able to get in touch with several like-minded people. Several delegates headed over to watch the films being screened at the Kazcha Indie Film Fest, which was happening parallel to the IFFK, at Lenin Balavady adjacent to Tagore Theatre. The presence of celebrities added a charm to the fest even as several delegates queued up with them to take a selfie. 

The crowd included college students from other states. Nag Arjun Reddy and Achyuth from Chennai made sure to reach Kairali theatre on time so they did not miss out on the films. "We wish to see all the films being screened in the coming days," they said. 

Journalism students were of the opinion that this year's delegate pass was quite unaffordable which is why many failed to arrive at the fest. Hasmi, Reshma Mohan and Deepak, journalism students from Calicut University, also added the festivities were to a minimum. This year, there were no cultural programmes except for a music performance which was conducted in remembrance of violinist Balabhaskar. The film festival will conclude on Thursday. 
The highlight movies on Sunday was Sleeplessly Yours, an unconventional love story, and The Bed, an Argentine film.

