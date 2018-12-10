Everybody Knows the secret

Merin Mariya By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Everybody Knows directed by Asghar Farhadi is a family drama which deals with hidden secrets.

The main character Laura travels from Argentina to her native town in Spain where she brings along her two children for a reunion.

However, the joyous occasion becomes agonising when the eldest daughter is abducted. The film has a layer of mystery.

It is explored to its full potential by actors Penélope Cruz, Javier Bardem and Ricardo Darín. The unexpected events reveal a lot of untold secrets. Paco's nephew Felipe (Sergio Castellanos) and Laura's daughter Irene are in love. At the church's bell chamber, Felipe reveals that Paco (Felipe's uncle) and Laura were childhood sweethearts.

The same evening Irene goes missing. From the messages that Laura keeps receiving on her phone, it becomes obvious that it was a planned crime.

Through the kidnappers, who know well the advantages of revealing a secret, the film looks into how a flimsy foundation makes everything above it a house of cards.

Unlike Farhadi's previous films The Past and The Salesman, Everybody Knows, has got a different perspective.