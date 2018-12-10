IFFK tribute to state’s first tribal transwoman

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ramya Vatsala is a regular face at the IFFK for the past five years. She was one of the volunteers in the delegate cell all these years. But this year is different for her.

‘Udalaazham’, a film in which she played a lead role, won accolades at the ongoing festival. The film is inspired by the life of Kerala’s only known tribal transgender A Raju. It is being screened at the fest under the Malayalam Cinema Today package.

Ramya Vatsala who

donned the lead role

in ‘Udalaazham’

inspired by the life

of tribal transgender

A Raju | Express

Ramya, plays ‘Maathi’, wife of ‘Gulikan’ portrayed by State Film Award winner Mani. Unnikrishnan Aavala is the director. The film explores the life of a tribal transperson, who was brought up as a boy while possessing the body and soul of a girl. It is based on the ‘Vipareetham’, a biography of Raju, who was born and brought up in the Thekkadi tribal settlement.

An MPhil holder in Performing Arts, Ramya attributes most of her success to her experience in drama and theatre. “I consider myself fortunate to be part of the film, and I never had to put on an act; the flick narrates the challenges in the life of the marginalised, and I can empathise with it, thanks to my life’s experiences,” she said.