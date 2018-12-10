Meet discusses new ways of treating heart attack

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The two-day annual conference of Indian College of Cardiology (ICC), Kerala Chapter, concluded here on Sunday. The meet explored new preventive options and treatment methodologies for heart attack and other cardiovascular diseases. It was inaugurated by Dr N N Khanna, national president, ICC at Hotel Taj Vivanta.

Khanna said when it comes to cardiovascular diseases India presents a grim picture as it accounts for 60 per cent of the global burden.

According to him, 40 per cent of the population has hypertension and one in three has high cholesterol levels which can cause blocks in artery walls leading to heart attack or stroke.

On Saturday a programme was held at the Government Medical College here to study the nuances in pulse, jugular venous pressure and diastolic murmurs to differentiate heart diseases. Presentation on the acute coronary syndrome, pulmonary arterial hypertension, newer insights in STEMI management, angioplasty in calcified blocks and cardiotoxicity of cancer therapy were made. The conference was attended by Ramakrishna Pillai, ICC president, S S Binu, secretary, ICC Kerala and Mangalanandan P, chairman scientific committee.