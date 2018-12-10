Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Projecting a disappointment

As part of this, the unreserved delegates were told to arrive at theatres two hours before the screening begins.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The unexpected shutdown of a 2k projector at the main screen,  Tagore theatre on Saturday forced the organisers of the fest to cancel all shows at the theatre on Sunday, an unprecedented move in IFFK over a decade. The organisers are still not sure about replacing the damaged projector as the new one has to be brought from Mumbai. The coupon system which was introduced by the organisers for unreserved delegates has also been scrapped owing to the prevailing confusion of giving away the coupons. As part of this, the unreserved delegates were told to arrive at theatres two hours before the screening begins.   

Sreekesh, a delegate from Malappuram said the organisers have failed to conduct the festival in an organised manner, though the festival is being conducted in a shoe-string budget. 
" The organisers have introduced a system and then scrapped it because it failed to make an impact. The coupon system itself is a flop. Many unreserved candidates entered the theatres, nevertheless, leaving reserved candidates without seats," he said. 

Reshma Vijayan, a delegate from Thiruvananthapuram says the crowd is not being managed effectively. " At Kairali theatre, many people are conveniently entering without even showing the IDs.  The staff are also arrogant towards the delegates," she said.   

Speaking to Express, H Shaji, Deputy Director, Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, said efforts are on to fix the technical issues by bringing in a new projector. "Since the new projector has to be brought from Mumbai, we need to wait for some time. We hope to fix the issue by Sunday evening and the shows could be screened from Monday. We have also rescheduled the shows on Sunday to other theatres ensuring convenience to the delegates," he said. 

A total of 63 films were screened on Sunday. The venues witnessed heavy rush and long queues were visible.

