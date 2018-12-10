Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Satyajit Ray films among my inspirations: Bahman Farmanara

Satyajit Ray and Ingmar Bergman were his greatest inspirations, said Iranian filmmaker Bahman Farmanara.

Published: 10th December 2018 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

Bahman Farmanara. (Photo | FB)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Satyajit Ray and Ingmar Bergman were his greatest inspirations, said Iranian filmmaker Bahman Farmanara. “Ray produced incredible films with minimum facilities. The enormous scale of Ray’s films have always been an influential factor, with realistic themes portrayed in relevant contexts,” he said at the meet-the-press session as part of the 23rd IFFK. 

Swedish filmmaker Bergman and American filmmaker Oliver Stone have also influenced him, Farmanara said. “They narrated stories of people and issues related to socio-economic and cultural aspects in exciting perspectives,” he said. Farmanara’s ‘Tale of the Sea’ - a byproduct of the past four decades of artistic renaissance in Iran - is in the International Competition section of the fest.  

Cinematographer of the Kyrgyzstan drama ‘Night Accident’ Kabuljan Hamidov said the film was based on three short stories. “Indian films are familiar to the audience in Kyrgyzstan. During the Soviet era, we watched Indian movies of popular heroes like Raj Kapoor,” added Hamidov.

Director of ‘Painting Life’ Bijukumar Damodaran, director of ‘Kottayam’ Binu Bhaskar, director of ‘Ave Maria’ Vipin Radhakrishnan and filmmaker Balu Kiriyath participated in the session.

Indian filmmakers should expose fascism: Buddhadeb Dasgupta

Indian filmmakers must be vocal against the fascist regime in the country and around the world through films, opined Bengali filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta. He was speaking at the ‘in conversation’ session on the sidelines of the IFFK. 

“The state has become omnipotent in restricting the realms of artistic expression all around the world and young artists including filmmakers, writers, poets and photographers are asked to confine their freedom of speech and expression before them,” he said. 

“Young filmmakers, in places such as Bengal, are pursuing power which is absurd. They are limiting their creativity to satisfy the government as soon as they are given awards and recognition.” 
Buddhadeb said Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak and Luis Bunuel were his inspirations. “Reality is boring, and predictable. Yet unreality is not another world or segment but a part of reality itself. Extend reality and one can find the magic of unreality. Deep in that world, an aesthetic filmmaker will find the derivation of reality, dreams, magic, and images with an absolute newness,” he said. 

Sound in cinema is about cheating: Resul Pookutty

Sound can never be real in cinema, said Academy award-winner Resul Pookutty. “It is all about cheating and how good you are at it determines how good a technician you are. The digital medium has democratised the filmmaking process, but killed the quality of recording in the process,” he said, adding technology should only be a tool, and not overrule skill. 

He also narrated the tale of how he wanted to be a physicist and dreamt of winning a Nobel Prize for his discoveries in superconductivity, but instead won the Oscar after becoming a sound engineer. Filmmakers K P Kumaran, and Sanju Surendran participated. in the session.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Satyajit Ray Ingmar Bergman Bahman Farmanara

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp