Saigramam to host week-long National Integration Camp

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A seven-day National Integration Camp (NIC) will be organised at the Sri Sathya Sai Arts and Science College, Saigramam from December 10 to 16, under the aegis of the University of Kerala, NSS Unit. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has sanctioned a National Integration Camp (NIC) to the NSS Regional Directorate, Thiruvananthapuram.

It will be one of the 15 NICs to be conducted in different states. The camp will be inaugurated by Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan.

Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust, Kerala, executive director K N Anandakumar released the logo of the NSS National Camp on Saturday. NSS regional director G P Sajith Babu released the poster. Kerala University NSS coordinator A Shaji, principal, Sri Sathya Sai Arts and Science College, N Vijayan, Brahmanayakam Mahadevan, Arun and Pradeep Kumar participated in the function. Representatives from all states will participate in the camp. As many as 200 NSS volunteers from 10 states will participate in this event along with NSS programme officers of the respective regions.

NIC forms an integral part of NSS and is being organised generally in various developmental issues of national importance. The prime objective is to impart knowledge to the NSS volunteers to act as change agents. for a socially empowered society. and to provide ample opportunities to serve the society. It provides unique opportunities to the students in group living, experience sharing and constant interaction with other state communities.

The activities include educational sessions, panel discussions, group discussions, video presentations, experience sharing, shramadhan activities, community interventional activities, and one-day study-cum-sightseeing tour.



