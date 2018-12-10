The making of a criminal

Steena Das By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It is circumstances that make people evil. Dogman, an Italian film directed by Matteo Garrone, revolves around a gentle dog groomer who is forced to commit murder.

Marcello played by actor Marcello Fonte is a friendly dog groomer who dots on his daughter. Being liked by all is important for him. The protagonist lives alone from his enstranged wife and spends a lot of money on his daughter who loves going on expensive holidays. To meet the expenses, Marcello starts selling coke to his friends.

One such friend is Simone played by Edoardo Pesce who is the antagonist in the movie. Simone becomes violent if he does not get the drugs on time. He is also a trouble maker and causes a lot of issues in their community. Simone frequently depends on Marcello to provide him with the coke but does not pay him the money.

The abusive friendship continues and Simone and Marcello stick to each other. Though Marcello is unwilling, Simone threatens using his bigger physique. Despite everything, Marcello, who is jailed, remains faithful to Simone. However, once back from serving his time in prison, Marcello is a changed man. Now, Marcello can't bear Simone's unruly ways and lack of conscience and is forced to kill him in the end.

The title Dogman is apt since the protagonist, who is affable, loses his controlled behaviour and kills the antagonist in the end. Also, the film is a visual treat for dog lovers who gets to watch the protagonist and his ways with dogs in the neighbourhood.

Marcello Fonte won the award for Best Actor at Cannes Film Festival 2018 for the film . It was also selected as the Italian entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 91st Academy Awards.