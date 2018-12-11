Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

64 films to be screened on Day 5

On Tuesday, the fifth day of IFFK, 64 films including 10 in the International Competition will be screened.

Published: 11th December 2018 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 05:40 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : On Tuesday, the fifth day of IFFK, 64 films including 10 in the International Competition will be screened. Malayalam entries for the Competition section - Ee.Ma.Yau and  Sudani from Nigeria - will reach the audience on Tuesday. 

Nine other Malayalam flicks, including ‘Parava’ and ‘Mayaanadhi’, both having their second screenings, will also be featured on Tuesday. Under the World Cinema package, 16 films including ‘Foxtrot’, ‘Crystal Swan’, and ‘Woman at War’ will have their last IFFK screenings. ‘3 Faces’, ‘Alpha, The Right to Kill’, ‘The River’, ‘Sophia Antipolis’, ‘Summer Survivors’, ‘Horizon’, and ‘Yuli’, will have their first IFFK screenings.

Under various packages, Jayaraj’s Vellapokkathil, Lenin Rajendran’s Swathi Thirunal, Ingmar Bergman’s Scenes from a Marriage and Adolfo Alix Jr.’s Dark is the Night will have their only screenings.Milos Forman’s ‘Talent Competition’ featured under the ‘Remembering the Master: Milos Forman’ package will have its last screening. It will also be the final screening of the Opening Film, Asghar Farhadi’s ‘Everybody Knows’, which will be screened at noon in Sree Padmanabha.

Six films, including 4 in International Competition, will be screened at Tagore Theatre. Two are Praveen Morchhale’s Widow of Silence at 11:30 am, Bahman Farmanara’s Tale of the Sea at 2:15 pm.

