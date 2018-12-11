Bustling back to normal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The screening of films at Tagore Theatre, which were cancelled on Sunday following a technical snag, was restored to normal on Monday evening. The organisers were forced to cancel all the film shows on Sunday after the 2k projector developed complaints and was shut down leaving the viewers disappointed.

"For the time being, we shifted to the Kairali-Nila theatres as they were screening the films we wanted to see including El Angel, an international competition film and House of My Fathers under the world cinema category. Since Tagore Theatre is a more lively venue, we will be shifting back to the theatre once the theatre becomes fully functional," said Amala J R, a student of Mar Ivanios College, Nalanchira.

Fourth day

On the fourth day of the International Film Festival of Kerala, a total of 60 films including eight international competition films, were screened in 13 theatres. The films in the international competition include Vuslat Saracoglu's Debt, Luis Ortega's El Angel, Tunku Kyrsyk's Night Accident, Lijo Jose Pellissery's Ee Ma Yau, Tashi Gyeltshen's The Red Phallus, Mostafa Sayari's The Graveless and Anamika Haksar's Ghode Ko Jalebi Khilane Le Ja Riya Hoon.

The excitement among the young crowd was palpable on seeing their favourite actor-director Nandita Das's movie 'Manto'. The film was screened at New Theatre. "I have been a die-hard fan of Nandita Das since I saw the film 'Fire' directed by Deepa Mehta. I received a chance to talk to her when she came as the guest of honour at the inaugural function," said Ritu Joseph, a student of University College. Unlike other days, Kairali-Nila theatres witnessed the maximum young crowd on Monday.