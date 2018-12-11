Give them their due

Merin Mariya By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The IFFK venue was witness to a rare protest on Monday as the entire crew of 'Sinjar', directed by Sandeep Pampally, took to Kairali Theatre for ignoring the production team. "A film is not the private property of the director alone. It is a collective effort and is made possible by the producer who funds the project. If I did not have a producer to back my dreams, the film would never have seen the light of day. I received an official mail from the IFFK organisers inviting the director or a representative of the film to the Festival. Why was the producer not given the right invitation," said Sandeep.

According to Shibu Susheelan, producer, it was a similar situation at the ASEAN India Film Festival, IFFI and BRICS International Film Festival. "It is a basic etiquette to invite the producer along with the director. 'Sinjar' won the best film award in the International Film Festival of Shimla, I was not invited to the stage. Making of a film is a very delicate process.

A good director along with a producer works on a chemistry which should be appreciated. We are protesting against the differential treatment towards producers," said Shibu Susheelan. He, however made it clear that they don't want the protests to disturb the delegates who have spent more money to watch films this year.

There were also questions regarding the need for a producer's open forum at the IFFK. Delegates who witnessed the protests said the different treatment meted out to producers should stop. "I am a film lover and wish to become a director in the near future. I hope at least IFFK venue will bring in the change," said Nisar KV, a delegate from Ernakulam.