Good governance possible through active involvement of society: Governor P Sathasivam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Governor P Sathasivam has said the aim of the administrative machinery should be to translate the policies of the government into action in such a way that the welfare of society is ensured. He was delivering the inaugural address of the two-day regional conference on good governance here on Monday.

Good governance is not possible without strengthening democratic institutions through the active involvement of civil society. The Governor said a thorough and clear understanding of Constitution is essential for anyone in administration and added that reforms should begin from this.

As a society and its outlook are always changing, the administration must also keep pace with such positive changes. He said the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances plays a key role in exchanging and disseminating reform-related ideas and best practices. The Governor said dissemination of best practices of good governance helps encourage different levels of government to work towards the common goal of welfare and foster excellence in every action.

It is high time to look into as to how many organisations in the state have updated their citizen charter in the last five years or have even prepared and hosted it on their website.Corruption denies justice to the deserving sections of society. It has to be avoided at any cost. Collective and informed decisions are helpful in eliminating corruption, the Governor said.

He said more efficient ways to implement socio-economic welfare schemes have to be found out so that benefits reach the intended beneficiary. K V Eapen, secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms, delivered the keynote address. Chief Secretary Tom Jose gave the presidential address. K Jayakumar, Director, IMG, welcomed the gathering.