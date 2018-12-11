Majidi’s Muhammad fails to get censor clearance

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Chalachitha Academy’s efforts to bring Muhammad: The Messenger of God by Iranian director Majid Majidi to film buffs failed again, as the screening scheduled for Monday night was cancelled, with the film not getting a censor clearance. Majidi expressed confidence that one day the entire world would watch his film.

“Those who ban films have not seen the films. As for Muhammad, I don’t even know what is wrong. There is always politics behind it, but you can never keep everything in cages. They will eventually fly past the restrictions. I am sure the whole world will watch my film,” said the filmmaker.

‘Muhammad’ is not a religious or a political film, but about humanity. It is an attempt to portray the real face of Islam, said Majidi. About the sequels of Muhammad: The Messenger of God, he said, “I’ve put in seven years of my work into the first part Still, I hope someday soon, I can bring the second part to people. I have faced many challenges in my artistic journey”

He termed Satyajit Ray the soul of Indian cinema. “Indian cinema takes a lot of money from the public and makes filmmakers rich. I don’t know how much they contribute back to society,” said Majidi, adding festivals such as the IFFK play a crucial role in designing the culture of society.