Of passion and crime

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : In the film El Angel, director Luis Ortega weaves the story around a 17-year-old high school boy Claritos. His blond curly hair and care-free attitude draws the audience to his character. The film which was screened at IFFK in Kairali theatre opened to a full house crowd with claps and applauds. The director's winning streak is how he manages to tell a story of a criminal without giving him an ugly shade.

Ortega's character Claritos is an inspiration from Carlos Robeldo Puch, a prisoner in Argentina who is serving the longest life sentence for 11 murders and several robberies. The film was produced after researching on the life of Carlos Robeldo. In the movie, the protagonist Claritos is a criminal but not someone who comes from an ugly background.As the film opens, Claritos is always coveting the possessions of others which he treats as a game.

It is only when he meets Ramon in high school that his life changes and he turns into a professional robber. Claritos, along with Ramon and his parents turn dangerous where they start robbing guns and killing people. Luis has done more than ten independent films but this is his first film inspired by a real character in Argentina who is known for his endless crimes.

“ When I read the script, I was really happy with the vision of the director who was able to give an interesting story of the prisoner in Argentina. The director made the film with a view that the spectators like the protagonist character rather than sympathise him for being a criminal,” said Morena, the creative producer of the film.According to her, the film is commercial. Morena says, “The crime-thriller has received a good response from millions of viewers and has been screened in festivals. The lead character also got a chance to display his remarkable acting skills."

Themes like gay relationships have also been explored through the characters of Claritos and Ramon, who have a sexual inclination towards each other. Together they embark on a journey of love and crime. As Ramon finds a new crime partner Miguel, Claritos feels disturbed. Ramon is murdered and Claritos is taken into custody after killing Miguel in the middle of a theft. The film ends with Claritos enjoying a spanish song when surrounded by cops.