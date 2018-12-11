Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Policeman attacked during film festival 

The Museum police said the officer was beaten “black and blue” and the attacker was nabbed.

Published: 11th December 2018 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Tension prevailed at Kanakakunnu, one of the venues of the ongoing International Film Festival of Kerala, late night on Monday after a policeman who was on duty was roughed up by one of the delegates. The officer, who was attached to the Museum police station, was beaten up by a film buff identified as Vishnu from Nilambur.

The Museum police said the officer was beaten “black and blue” and the attacker was nabbed. The police suspect the attacker was in an inebriated state. A huge posse of policemen was posted in the locality to keep the situation under check. Special Branch officers said the protest over denying screen to Iranian director Majid Majidi’s movie ‘Muhammad: The Messenger of God’ ignited the chain of events.

The Museum police meanwhile, denied it and said the attack had nothing to do with the screening of the film.  Majidi’s film was slated at 10.30 pm, but the organisers denied permission.citing the film could not get censor exemption.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp