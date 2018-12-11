Policeman attacked during film festival 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Tension prevailed at Kanakakunnu, one of the venues of the ongoing International Film Festival of Kerala, late night on Monday after a policeman who was on duty was roughed up by one of the delegates. The officer, who was attached to the Museum police station, was beaten up by a film buff identified as Vishnu from Nilambur.

The Museum police said the officer was beaten “black and blue” and the attacker was nabbed. The police suspect the attacker was in an inebriated state. A huge posse of policemen was posted in the locality to keep the situation under check. Special Branch officers said the protest over denying screen to Iranian director Majid Majidi’s movie ‘Muhammad: The Messenger of God’ ignited the chain of events.

The Museum police meanwhile, denied it and said the attack had nothing to do with the screening of the film. Majidi’s film was slated at 10.30 pm, but the organisers denied permission.citing the film could not get censor exemption.