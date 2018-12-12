Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A daring effort in the making

A still from Sinjar

By Steena Das
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The movie Sinjar directed by Indian filmmaker Pampally has been screened at a fair amount of film festivals across the world. It has won accolades for its beauty in depiction. 

The film deals on a love triangle between Ansar, his sibling Suhara and Fidha. Fidha and Suhara are good friends. Fidha and Suhara reach Iraq in search of job. They find a job in the house of a Yazidi woman and are hired for household work. 

Later the duo are captured with the Yazidi women by the members of the Islamic State (IS). They are sexually harassed by the IS militants and one of them is impregnated with child. The duo manages to escape from Iraq but after arriving back, they have to face social, religious and political challenges. 

Answereing a muslim girls query on the film after the screening, the director said, “I didn’t mean to hurt Muslim religious sentiments. The protagonist is throwing away her hijab to show her anger towards the harassment she faced from the people of her community. The scene was intended to portray her anger towards the people who harassed her,” said Pampally.

Ninety nine percent of the women who managed to escape from Sinjar  were either pregnant or sexually abused one way or other.  “One of the audience questioned me whether Islam is a bad religion. The statement by the protagonist was not to hurt the community but it was a challenge to the people who harassed her sexually who were also muslims. The statement was to validate the courage of the protagonist against the bad experience that she faced,” said Pampally.

Speaking about the inspiration to make film, the director said, “I heard about the Sinjar incident and about the  women who managed to escape from the war zone."

Though the director originally planned to be made in Malayalam, the crew wanted to film the same in a language known by a lesser group, living near Lakshadweep. 90 percent of the people of Lakshadweep talk Jasari which is very rare.

While talking about what he wanted to communicate to the society through the film, he said, “I wanted to portray the effect of international terrorism on women and the sexual harassment they faced during the war period.”

The film won various laurels including Best Feature Film in Jasari award at the 65th National Film Awards, which were declared at New Delhi on April 13, 2018. Sinjar also won an  award in the Best Debut Film of a Director.

