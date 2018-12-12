A fight till the end: At War with the top crop  

Steni Simon By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Director Stephane Brize through At War deals with the employees' fight against injustice shown towards them by their company. In the opening scene, a group of people are seen shouting slogans. The German-run automative parts plant based in Agen where they were working will shut down. The managmenet says its inability to meet the competition is the reason. Now, the employees run the risk of losing their jobs.

The employees are infuriarated since they have toiled for years for the company which is facing threats of closure. They feel the agreement by the company has been violated leaving 1,100 employees in the lurch. The group led by spokesman Laurent Amedeo refuse the management's decision. The workers decide to stop working altogether. Many arguments, discussions and debates follow. Media reports are flooded with the workers' protest.

Borderie, the director of the company, tries to come to an agreement with the workers but they remain firm on their decision to meet the CEO. Laurent is adamant and does not back away from the decision.

Laurent finally gets the chance to sit down with the CEO and discuss the problems with him. It is then he realises there is another villain playing behind their backs. After several discussions, there is still a disconnect between the values of the workers and the company's interest. Amidst the protest and negotiations, Laurent shares a happy moment as his daughter delivers a baby boy.

In the final scene, Martin Hauser, the CEO of another company who plans to purchase the automative plant running on a loss, tries to negotiate with Laurent. The hostile workers attack Hauser when they realise Martin was also siding against the workers. Laurent meets with a tragic end where he sets himself on fire. The film has the making of a documentary and was premiered in 2018 Cannes Film Festival.