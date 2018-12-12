BJP hartal spells woes for IFFK delegates

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The hartal called by the BJP on Tuesday in protest against police highhandedness on party activists literally took the sheen off the 23rd International film festival of Kerala. Though the hartal was peaceful, it adversely affected the flow of delegates to reach theatres. "It is for the very first time I'm attending IFFK. Travelling within the city and moving from one theatre to the other was not possible. The unexpected hartal on the fifth day of IFFK awfully hit the mood and feel of the festival," said Sanjana Jithesh, a student of St Teresa's College, Ernakulam.

The main theatre 'Tagore', which has the maximum seating capacity, remained mostly empty due to the poor connectivity. According to the organisers, it was a dull day with the least number of delegate participation at Tagore theatre. "The first movie screened at 9 am was limited to a handful of viewers. Unlike other days, Sree Padmanabha, Dhanya and Remya theatres ran house full on Tuesday," said Ajithkumar, organising committee member, Kerala Chalachitra Academy. He also said Luis Ortega's 'El Angel' screened at Dhanya theatre despite the hartal experienced a huge rush.

While the hotels and restaurants in the city remain closed, the theatre canteens at Tagore and Kairali were the only consolation for hungry delegates. In fact, long queues could be seen outside the food outlets. "Not even a single hotel was open. We had breakfast, lunch and snacks from Kairali- Kudumbashree canteen as there was no food available in the entire city. They served chicken biriyani, meals, juice and snacks," said Joseph Kottarathil, a student of Saint Gits College of Engineering, Kottayam.

For delegates who travelled from the outskirts, the worst part of the hartal was the closed petrol pumps. "The few pumps in the city were initially open around 8 am. Later, the hartal supporters forcefully shut them down. I came all the way from Parassala on my bike. The police stopped me at several places and redirected me, saying the protest march was coming from the same direction. The scooter ran out of petrol and I was forced to push it under the scorching sun from the Secretariat to Kairali theatre. I will never ever forget the dreadful day in my entire life," said Anandu Krishna, a delegate.

Directors like Don Palathara believes IFFK 2018 seems to be more of a peaceful, serious commitment for film buffs compared to last year. "This year, I have seen a serious crowd who have come to watch, criticise, compliment and analyse films. Unlike previous years, it is peaceful," said Don.