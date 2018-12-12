Kerala climate favourable for more Japanese firms: Ambassador Kenji Hiramatsu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Japanese Ambassador to India Kenji Hiramatsu has said Kerala is suited for more Japanese companies to open their operations as the state is blessed by a highly educated work force who are dedicated and excellent in their jobs. He was addressing media during an interaction following the inauguration of Terumo Penpol JIM programme here on Tuesday.

Blood bag manufacturers Terumo Penpol was approved by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), Japan, for co-ordinating the training programmes. The final decision was made after a meeting between Hiroshi Nagumo, senior vice-president and managing director Terumo BCT, Japan, and Yuko Tsuchisawa of the Association for Overseas Technical Cooperation and Sustainable Partnerships.

For students, the entrance to the ‘Terumo Penpol JIM’ will purely be based on written test/aptitude test, comprehensive evaluation through school records from Class X grade, interview and medical test.

Terumo Penpol officers said the training is for one year. The officers said there is no compulsion for these trainees “to join our company after training but we have no problems in absorbing them if they are found suitable to us”. Officers said the students learn the art of working at a factory environment, the spirit of manufacturing and the ability to think to personally analyse and find solutions. and cultivate the fundamental abilities to start on-site training.

Regarding the prospects of Japanese companies entering Kerala’s hardware sector, Japanese Ambassador said Kerala has a good ecosystem for a company to set up office but it depends on the calculation and assessment of the companies of Japan. He said he cannot enforce Japanese companies to come.

The Ambassador, to a question, answered that he was coming to the state for the third time and that he loves the state. He also said many Japanese companies will invest in Kerala in various sectors but only after after proper analysis and feasibility studies.

The Japanese Ambassador also said the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is keen on more Japanese business investment in the state and said there are possibilities as well. He called upon a cultural exchange between Kerala and Japan and said he would be promoting the tourism of Kerala in Japan and said Keralites can also enjoy the Japanese culture and the beauty of the country.

When asked whether the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will be supporting the state government in its flood rehabilitation programme, the ambassador said “we will support but have to have discussions properly and let us see.” He said for reconstruction purposes pre-fabrication materials can be used and Japan is a world leader in this area”.