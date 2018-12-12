Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

NCC Additional Director General assumes office

Major General B G Gilganchi has assumed charge as the Additional Director General of NCC Directorate (Kerala and Lakshadweep) at Thiruvananthapuram.

Published: 12th December 2018 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Major General B G Gilganchi has assumed charge as the Additional Director General of NCC Directorate (Kerala and Lakshadweep) at Thiruvananthapuram.

An alumni of Sainik School Bijapur and the National Defence Academy Khadakwasla, he was commissioned to Indian Army’s Corps of Signals in 1982.

Maj Gen Gilganchi held various appointments such as Chief Signals Officer in J&K and in eastern border areas and in Rajasthan, ADG Information Systems at Army HQ and Col G S (Systems) in Central Command, Defence Communication Network & Network for Spectrum (NFS), Commander Army Centre for Electromagnetics, Commanding Officer of Trial Sub Group and evaluation of BOSS (Bharat Operating System Solutions of CDAC).

He has made noticeable contributions toward development of military communications in the deserts, high altitude, glaciated and operationally active areas in J&K and in difficult mountainous areas in the North East.  He has been instrumental in enhancement of Information Systems and Cyber Security in the Army.  
He has also overseen evaluation of specialised equipment, systems and software for the Army.

He has undergone various important courses such as Technical Staff Course, Higher Command Course and National Defence College Course.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp