NCC Additional Director General assumes office

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Major General B G Gilganchi has assumed charge as the Additional Director General of NCC Directorate (Kerala and Lakshadweep) at Thiruvananthapuram.

An alumni of Sainik School Bijapur and the National Defence Academy Khadakwasla, he was commissioned to Indian Army’s Corps of Signals in 1982.

Maj Gen Gilganchi held various appointments such as Chief Signals Officer in J&K and in eastern border areas and in Rajasthan, ADG Information Systems at Army HQ and Col G S (Systems) in Central Command, Defence Communication Network & Network for Spectrum (NFS), Commander Army Centre for Electromagnetics, Commanding Officer of Trial Sub Group and evaluation of BOSS (Bharat Operating System Solutions of CDAC).

He has made noticeable contributions toward development of military communications in the deserts, high altitude, glaciated and operationally active areas in J&K and in difficult mountainous areas in the North East. He has been instrumental in enhancement of Information Systems and Cyber Security in the Army.

He has also overseen evaluation of specialised equipment, systems and software for the Army.

He has undergone various important courses such as Technical Staff Course, Higher Command Course and National Defence College Course.