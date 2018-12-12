‘Rehab needs to be addressed  urgently’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Assembly Committee on Government Assurances has asked the Social Justice Department to come out with awareness programmes to eliminate mental illness-related stigma in society.

The committee which had tabled its report in the Assembly on Tuesday said the rehabilitation of persons suffering from mental illness continues to remain a vexed question and needs to be addressed on a war footing. The committee had listed its findings after visiting the mental rehabilitation centres at Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Thrissur.

“It has been noted the relatives were reluctant to take back those who had recovered from mental illness. The same is the case with those who were admitted at the forensic wards,” reads an excerpt from the report.

According to the committee, considering the situation, a special rehabilitation package will have to be devised by the government with the help of voluntary organisations and trusts. The committee further stated that to reduce the trauma of solitary mental patients, there is a need to set up wards similar to that of the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences. It also stressed the need to make the Behaviour Intensive Care Unit at mental rehabilitation centres functional.

The other major recommendations of the committee include restarting the rehabilitation of migrant labourers who had recovered from mental illness; making timely modifications to the master plans of the three centres; allowing hospital development committees to avail financial assistance from voluntary organisations; strengthening of staff and others.

At the same time, Health Department officers indicate the mental health care programmes are set to undergo a paradigm shift as it has fast paced its efforts to implement the Mental Healthcare Act 2017.

It is said besides the reconstitution of the Kerala State Mental Health Authority, the formation of Mental Health Review Boards will also be carried out.

Once the state starts to implement the act provisions like ensuring half-way homes, sheltered accommodation and supported accommodation as well as providing community-based rehabilitation establishment and services of a minimum acceptable standard will have to be met. As per sources, a crucial meeting in this regard to be chaired by the Social Justice Minister KK Shailaja is likely to take place on Thursday.

3 killed in mob violence: CM

T’Puram: Three people were killed in mob violence in Kerala, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the Assembly on Tuesday. In total, nine incidents of mob violence were reported from the state. Lynching of Shahid Bava at Kodiyathoor in Kozhikode in 2011; Naseer Hussein at Mankada in Malappuram in 2016, and Madhu at Agaly in 2018 were the three incidents.

In these cases, the police have registered cases, Pinarayi said. However, the incidents in Kollam and Piravom were not connected to mob violence, he said. State police chief Loknath Behera has issued directives like introducing special patrols to prevent such incidents.