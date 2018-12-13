An emotional journey in two worlds

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Director Bahman Farmanara explores the theme of life and death in his film 'Tale of the Sea' through his portrayal of Taher Mohebi who plays the protagonist in the movie. Through Taher's character, Bahman has tried to bring out the struggles that a writer faces, both in his professional and personal life.

Taher is a writer who has acute Schizophrenia and ends up in the mental asylum. He has hallucinations regularly and lives on sleeping pills. Jaleh, his wife arrives at the asylum to take him home. However, their relationship is in the rocks and she wants a divorce. Here, the director tries to show two sides of a husband-wife relationship.

Jaleh who seeks a divorce from Taher because her husband has an illicit relationship with her friend Negar, however, does not want to live separately with him, citing unstable health. Taher and Jaleh live close to the sea and throughout the film, the sea also acts as a third character in the film where Taher is seen looking at the sea and engaging in deep thoughts. The story takes a twist when Taher meets his friend Goosang and shares a moment of happiness with him. However, the moment passes and Taher is thrown back to reality to only find that Goosang passed away seventeen years ago. He again goes through an emotional breakdown.

The story takes another turn when Parvaneh, daughter of Negar makes a call to Taher and asks permission to visit them. Jaleh is disturbed when she receives the news of Parvaneh's arrival. This scene is indicative of the reason behind the strain in Taher and Jaleh's relationship. Jaleh leaves the house saying she cannot stand Parvaneh. Taher is affected when Parvaneh tells him she is his daughter. The film shows the women smoking, which is a taboo in Iran. Amir's death, his confidante, is the final blow for Taher who ends up in an asylum.