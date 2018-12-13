Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Cinema is cinema. It has its own language: Majid Majidi

Unlike many other Iranian directors, Majidi has little interest in politics.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “I am sure one day those who now refuse to screen the movie will work for its release. There will surely come a time when not just Kerala, but the whole world will watch my movie," quips Majid Majidi, on not getting censor clearance for his critically acclaimed movie 'Muhammad: the Messenger of God' at the 23rd IFFK.  

No sooner do you begin to ask about his movie, Majidi gets loquacious, at times even without waiting for his translator to catch up. The acclaimed Iranian filmmaker who is heading the jury at IFFK, feels the authorities were hasty in their decision.

"I think they took the decision in haste. They should have given an opportunity for the spectators to take a call after watching the movie. I am sure, once they watch the film, they would appreciate it. Just two weeks ago, it was shown at the Calcutta Film Festival and drew an excellent response from the crowd. I don't know what happened here in Kerala. They probably may have been worried about something else. They should at least have tried to watch the movie," Majidi says in a chat with Express.

Looking back at his long and fruitful filmography which includes classics like Children of Heaven, the Oscar-nominated director believes the story of humankind is the same anywhere in the world. "When I make a movie, the basic concept is the same - it is about humanity, human dignity and people. All I do is keep adding branches to this Tree of Thought," he said. 

Even though Prophet is a historical movie, the underlying concept is humanity. We believe that the Prophet came to reiterate humanity. This is the lesson we ought to learn from the Prophet. How does he define a good film? "I cannot come up with a general definition. Everybody makes their own movies. Each individual sees it from their own perspective." 

Drawing a parallel between film buffs in Iran and Kerala - both of whom share similar likes - Majidi stresses that love for cinema is universal. "What is important is the spectator. Not only in India, all over the world, it is the audience that matters. Keralites relation to my cinema would not be very different for someone, say based in China. There is a Persian poem which describes humankind springing from the same root. So if something happens to you, it will also affect me. If  I refuse to help you,  what then would be  the definition of humanity!" 

Unlike many other Iranian directors, Majidi has little interest in politics. "Politics has an expiry date like the newspapers. Things which make an impact today, may not be the same tomorrow. Children of Heaven was made 20 years ago. It is still being watched. If it was a political movie, it would have lost its relevance by now," he said. Not being fluent in English, how does he evaluate films with English subtitles? "No problem at all. Cinema is Cinema. It has its own language," says Majidi.

