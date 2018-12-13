‘CPM cannot defeat communal forces’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Congress working president Kodikkunnil Suresh has said in the coming general elections, the CPM cannot do anything to unseat the communal forces led by the RSS and the BJP from power which was proved in the elections to the five states.

He said the CPM had tried to raise the presence of RSS-BJP forces in the state highlighting the Sabarimala issue, but it was only the Congress which was able to oust these communal forces from power in these states.

The CPM has failed miserably in West Bengal and Tripura and with the strength of Kerala, the party cannot unseat the BJP.

The results to the Assembly elections are a major step towards ‘Modi Mukt Bharath’ and it is the Congress which did this, Suresh said. He said the 15-year rule of the BJP in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh was finished by the Congress as well as the rule in Rajasthan and this has given a fresh hope for the minorities and the marginalised.