Despite hiccups, film fest comes up trumps

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After delighting movie buffs with an illustrious list of movies, the week-long movie carnival will come to a close on Thursday. Although instances including the sudden call for hartal, technical glitches which affected the screening of movies at Tagore Theatre, the inability to screen Majid Majidi's 'Muhammad: The Messenger of God' which failed to get censor exemption and such took the sheen off the festival, the 23rd edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala managed to pull through with elan.

There has been a significant reduction in the number of delegates and the number of events, but the quality remained uncompromised, the majority of the delegates echo in unison. Movies such as the El Angel, Shoplifters, Roma, Aga, Rojo, Tel Aviv on Fire, Border, The Debt are some of the festival favourites. The inability to screen Jury chairman Majid Majidi's film has left delegates in a state of despair.

“How come censorship comes into play in festival movies. The very essence of the festival is to watch movies without censorship. It was sad, as I was really looking forward to watching the movie,” says Arfaz Ayub, an associate director based in Bombay. “The last time I was here was ten years ago. Compared to that, this time the festival is well organised. The number of delegates has reduced this time. The quality of the movies screened is good but having to shuttle forth between theatres is difficult. If the movies were screened at one venue and were there more avenues to interact and discuss the movies, it would have been helpful. It can aid in more healthy discussions and networking,” he adds.

Although some film buffs decided to give a shrug to the festival due to the hike in the delegate pass, it didn't dissuade them from coming to the festival venue. “It is disappointing that they decided to hike the rate of the delegate pass. We have been part of the festival since the beginning days and we can afford the rate. But we chose not to take the pass, as we feel the festival this time has become more about the money than films,” said Babukuttan Nair, a retired manager who is freelancing now. “We thought of watching the movie at Nishagandhi. It is open, and we can see the movies. Though we didn't take the pass, we are here for the nostalgia,” he adds.

The film fest also had its share of newbies, trickling in from various parts of the state. “For media students like me, the festival throws up a great platform to watch world class movies and learn from them. For instance, the frames in the movie 'Tale of the Sea' were exceptionally brilliant. This is my first film fest, and I am taking back some great memories. I could interact with a lot of filmmakers and it was extremely inspiring,” says Ajil K Payyannur, a media student at an institute in Malappuram.

Filmmaker Santhosh Kahan, who has been part of the festival for long says the festival was depressing this time. “The quality of the movies screened were low when compared to previous years,” says Santhosh who has directed the movie 'Monayi Angane Aanayi'. “However, the festival has helped in moulding some really good filmmakers,” he adds.