In love with Kerala

It is Thabo Gladstone's first IFFK. For this lad from South Africa, who aspires to become a filmmaker, the film festival has opened up new avenues and infused a rare spirit.

Published: 13th December 2018 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2018 03:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It is Thabo Gladstone's first IFFK. For this lad from South Africa, who aspires to become a filmmaker, the film festival has opened up new avenues and infused a rare spirit. Thabo is here from Lesotho, South Africa and is hopelessly in love with everything related to Kerala. Unlike his home country where festivals are low key affairs, he says, the film festival has become a huge source of inspiration.

“I am obsessed with Western movies. The festival offered a grand array of movies and was an extremely new experience for me,” says Thabo, who is presently doing his graduation at Karyavattom University. "You see, I had this dream of furthering my studies in another country, which is welcoming and where I can fit in well. And in Kerala, I feel at home. The people are very caring and warm,” says Thabo. 

For an aspiring movie maker and actor like Thabo, the festival has contributed in leaps and bounds. Thabo excitedly shares how he is relaying these endearing experiences to his friends back home. “Most of my friends back home are fascinated by movies and hope to make it big in films. They are excited at the experience I have had at the festival," he says.

Although it has only been three months since he has been in Kerala, Thabo has learned enough Malayalam and is an ardent fan of Malayalam movies. 

“The movies are the best reflection of the culture of this land. I have watched most of the movies in the Malayalam category at the festival and it has contributed well to my understanding of the culture and has been a great learning experience,” adds Thabo. 

