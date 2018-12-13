Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala not to privatise Thiruvananthapuram Airport, will form SPV

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said CIAL has set a model in lending a helping hand to the society on the development front.

Published: 13th December 2018 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2018 02:07 AM   |  A+A-

International terminal of the Thiruvananthapuram Airport. ( File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Vehemently opposing the move to privatise Trivandrum Airport, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state has informed the Centre it would form a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to operate it on the lines of Cochin International Airport (CIAL).

"We've developed two international airports and our experience in the sector should be considered. The state government has conveyed to the Centre our strong disagreement in privatising the Trivandrum International Airport.

While handing over land for development, the state had put some conditions which need to be considered. We'll oppose privatisation. Public sentiment is also in favour of retaining the airport in public sector," he said while inaugurating the renovated domestic terminal (Terminal 1) at CIAL on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister said CIAL has set a model in lending a helping hand to the society on the development front. The airport has provided direct and indirect employment to 11,400 and 25,000 people respectively. It also provided 25 per cent dividend to its 19,000 shareholders last year. The state has received a dividend of Rs 230 crore till date against an investment of Rs 100 crore. In the last fiscal, the state received a dividend of Rs 31 crore, he said.

The state government has selected CIAL as the agency to implement the 610 km Kovalam-Bekal waterway project considering its efficiency in implementing similar ones, said Pinarayi. He also inaugurated the enhanced 40 MWp solar power production capacity and the solar carport on the airport premises. In his introductory speech, CIAL Managing Director V J Kurian said Kovalam-Bekal
waterway's first phase will be completed by 2020.

The waterway connecting 11 districts and three airports will mark the dawning of a new era of development for Kerala.

Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar presided over the function. K V Thomas MP, MLAs Anwar Sadath, Roji M John, GCDA chairman V Salim, Angamaly municipal chairperson M A Gracy, former MP P Rajeev were among those who attended.

