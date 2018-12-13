Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Pinarayi may face Modi’s fate if he doesn’t learn from people’s verdict: Ramesh Chennithala

Referring to the results of the Assembly elections in five states, he pointed out it shows that the fate has its own way of getting back. “It’s a lesson to everyone.

Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan may face the similar fate of Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he doesn’t learn lessons from the people’s verdict, said Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala. 

Never in the history of the Legislative Assembly the government has shown such negative approach towards legislators’ strike, he said. Coming down heavily on the government for its negative approach towards the Opposition satyagraha, Chennithala said the UDF will intensify its strike against the government over Sabarimala issue. The UDF will chalk out its strategy for the agitation on Thursday. 

“The MLAs’ strike has completed 10 days. The government is not even ready to talk. No government has shown such a negative stance. The Speaker wants to resolve the issue; but his helplessness is evident,” Chennithala said. 

Referring to the results of the Assembly elections in five states, he pointed out it shows that the fate has its own way of getting back. “It’s a lesson to everyone. Pinarayi may face the same fate of Narendra Modi. If he thinks he can weaken the Opposition, he’s wrong. The UDF will go ahead with its agitation,” he said. The people’s verdict in five states clearly points at the BJP’s defeat in the Lok Sabha polls. 
IUML  leader M K Muneer said the government was not even ready to listen to the Opposition.

