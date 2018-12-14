Adieu, for now, see ya next year

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dhe air hung heavy, a silent despair permeated across all the venues of the film festival. As the 23rd edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) drew to a close on Thursday, a sense of despondency was writ large on the faces of the delegates. The tribe who arrived from different parts of the country to participate in the film carnival will leave, with an eager anticipation for next year's festival. The week-long film festival drew to a close on Thursday.

For most delegates, it is going to be an arduous wait, a wait of another long year for the next filmy fiesta. “We were talking on how we will miss this festival and will have to wait for another year to be here again. You see, this is a free space and for us, it is not just about the movies. It is also about the ambience. This time, sadly many people couldn't come due to the hike in the price of the delegate pass. I hope, next year, it will be organised as in the earlier editions, in a manner that it is affordable to film enthusiasts,” said Anandu Suresh, a BTech graduate.

The delegates shared a mixed bag of responses. For some, the festival, although sans festivities, offered the same spirit. Most delegates said this time, the approach from the delegates was largely a mature one, since more serious people who are passionate about movies attended the festival. “For me, it was a good experience, and it was a very disciplined audience. The quality of movies was the same as the previous years and as such I could enjoy it well. It is about the movies and less about the festivities,” said Nobby Mary Jacob, who has been attending almost all of the previous editions without fail.

“Now that I am not working, I find it easier. I don't have to receive permission from anyone to attend the fest,” she said excitedly. While for some, the absence of the glitz and glamour affected their filmy sojourn. “This was my first IFFK and it was pretty disappointing this time. I hope next year I will get to experience the real spirit of IFFK,” said Tamanna Noufal, a media student who arrived from Kozhikode.

For Ram Raghav, this year's festival is close to heart. 'Udalazham' the movie for which he donned the role of a cinematographer was screened at the festival. "The experience has been extremely heartening, and I hope that next year, we get to showcase two of our movies," said an elated Ram.

"We are here to watch the movies, and it is not about the festivities. I never felt anything was amiss and the lack of festivities was never a concern. For me it was an extremely enjoyable experience," he said.

As the delegates pack their bags and leave, the heart-warming memories will tide them over till another year.