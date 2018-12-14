Expenses of Sabarimala cops borne by government: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The expenses of the policemen posted in Sabarimala are being borne by the government, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the Assembly.

He rejected the allegation of police atrocities against Ayyappa devotees and said cases were not registered against devotees. He added Kochi Range IG has been directed to probe the ransacking of vehicles used by the devotees.

Pinarayi also said cases were registered against 222 people in connection with the attack on vehicles at Pampa and Nilakkal during the Thulamasa Pooja. The attacks resulted in a Rs 31.62 lakh loss.