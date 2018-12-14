Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Expenses of Sabarimala cops borne by government: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

The expenses of the policemen posted in Sabarimala are being borne by the government, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the Assembly.

Published: 14th December 2018 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 03:13 AM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The expenses of the policemen posted in Sabarimala are being borne by the government, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the Assembly.

He rejected the allegation of police atrocities against Ayyappa devotees and said cases were not registered against devotees. He added Kochi Range IG has been directed to probe the ransacking of vehicles used by the devotees.

Pinarayi also said cases were registered against 222 people in connection with the attack on vehicles at Pampa and Nilakkal during the Thulamasa Pooja. The attacks resulted in a Rs 31.62 lakh loss.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, centre, celebrates with his teammates after defeating Australia by 31 runs to win the first cricket test in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Perth Test: When India trounced Australia
Gracious of Salman to do song for Anand L Rai, says Katrina Kaif
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp