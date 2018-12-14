Government plans to amend TCHRI Act to curb arms training at temples

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An amendment will be made to the Travancore Cochin Hindu Religious Institutions (TCHRI) Act to contain any type of arms-training drills at the shrine complexes, said Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran at the Assembly on Thursday. According to the minister, adequate directions were also being given to the Travancore Devaswom Board and Cochin Devaswom Board from time to time to check such practices.

“As per Section 73 of Kerala Police Act any type of arms training drills at the shrine complexes has been restricted. Also, any kind of physical activities/exercises on temple premises is being strictly monitored,” Surendran told the Assembly on Thursday.

Earlier in March, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had informed the Assembly that the government would establish a law banning arms training in places of worship. He also alleged that the RSS and the Popular Front of India (PFI) were engaged in arms training on the shrine premises.

In 2016, the government had tried to issue a circular under sections of Kerala Police Act to contain arms training on the shrine premises.