Higher Education Department mulls fixed term for registrars

As part of the first step, a research consortium will be formed soon. The main aim will be to transform the institutions into centres of excellence.

KT Jaleel

Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)

By Krishnachand K 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Higher Education Department has proposed to implement a specific term for registrars and controller of examinations in all universities in the state aiming to bring a periodical upgradation of varsity proceedings. The proposal is to replicate the four-year tenure of Vice-chancellors. 
K T Jaleel, Minister for Higher Education, told Express the proposal was to ensure a periodical development in the system of universities.

“What the government proposes is a system like the tenure of VCs. Right now, the post of registrar and Controller of Examinations does not have any specific time period and it is purely based on the normal service rules. The new proposal could bring a paradigm shift to the higher education sector,” he said. He also said the new system would be implemented in all universities very soon.

Nomination process will be mandatory for the appointment of VCs 

Another major decision is to make the nomination process mandatory in the appointment of Vice-Chancellor in the universities in the state. “Some universities in the state are following the nomination process to appoint the VC in addition to receiving the job application of the applicant. This has to be replicated in all universities so that an efficient person can become a VC based on the nomination by a set of experts. In short, the priority of appointment of VC will be based on nomination, but we will not scrap the application process,” the minister said. 

Other major recommendations are to change the old pattern of examinations and to make the question papers and answer sheets available online. According to the minister, the authorities are exploring the possibility of informing the examination results to students and parents via mobile phones. The valuation should begin immediately after the examinations. Jaleel made a point to the syndicate members on the recognition of certain courses between the universities in the state. 

More emphasis on research 

Research facilities in all universities will be strengthened. As part of the first step, a research consortium will be formed soon. The main aim will be to transform the institutions into centres of excellence. A proper co-ordination between universities will be ensured for hassle-free research programmes.

