Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

House panel to study Sarfaesi Act

The Assembly has constituted a 11-member committee to study the impact of Sarfaesi Act in the state. 

Published: 14th December 2018 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 03:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Assembly has constituted a 11-member committee to study the impact of Sarfaesi Act in the state. 

The committee will examine the scenario precipitated by the implementation of the Act across the state and will submit its report within six months.

Announcing the committee, Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan said thousands of people in the state were facing attachment of their houses and properties under Sarfaesi. It was introduced in 2002 and under the act, the banks or other financial institutions can auction residential or commercial properties of defaulters to recover loans.

The Assembly in 2017 had passed a resolution seeking exemption of certain clauses of the act in case of those who pledge property and houses on less than five cents as security. The resolution was sent to the Central Government for further action. 

The members of the committee are: E S Bijimol, Monce Joseph, M Pradeepkumar, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, S Sharma, C K Saseendran, V D Satheesan, K Suresh Kurupp, M Ummer and N Vijayan Pillai.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, centre, celebrates with his teammates after defeating Australia by 31 runs to win the first cricket test in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Perth Test: When India trounced Australia
Gracious of Salman to do song for Anand L Rai, says Katrina Kaif
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp