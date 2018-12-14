Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Pop goes Nucleya

Although known as the spearhead for bass music in India, Nucleya says he finds the label inhibiting.

Published: 14th December 2018 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 03:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Anagha M
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Although known as the spearhead for bass music in India, Nucleya says he finds the label inhibiting. “I am known as a bass producer, but I find the bass tag to be quite limiting and just an easy way for people to box me in,” says the Goa-based musician. His third album, Tota Myna, intentionally blurs the lines between pop and bass music. We speak to him before he tours the country with this new album:

Tell us about the new album.
Tota Myna is the next full length album after Raja Baja, which was released two years ago. We have launched a few singles and film tracks in between, but this is a full blown project. When I was thinking about making this album, I listened to a lot of pop music. A lot of people shy away from pop music, because they don’t consider it cool or whatever, but for me that is a very close minded view. It’s called pop music, because it is popular and it has a wider reach than niche forms of music. This fusing of genres also extends to the guests we have on the album, who are not just  singers but also producers and instrumentalists as well.
 
What kind of work has gone into the album?
Like I said earlier, this album is a composition of a long-standing idea that I had envisioned through my style of bass, reggae, and dance music; along with my newfound love for experimental sounds of pop. My mother called Smriti (wife) and me ‘tota myna’ when we were younger; we were the inseparable love birds and that’s  pretty much where the album name came from.
The album art on the other hand is inspired by the love birds seen on the trucks in India.

Are there any collaborations?
There’s a mixture of different collaborators on this album. The tracks include collaborations with really well known A-list names like Raftaar and Shruti Hassan, but I also worked with long-term collaborators like Avneet Khurmi and Vibha Saraf. It’s just really about who can add value to the song or the hook or the melody that I have in mind. I kind of just go from there. I’m not too hung up on whether they are a big name or not. For me, it’s all about the music.
 
You’ve recently shifted base to Goa. Why did you make that decision and how has it been?
Goa is a super calm city. Delhi on the other hand, has this crazy manic energy which is pretty much the soul of the city. Though, it can really get to you after a while. The primary decision to move out of Delhi was because of my son, Guri, who started developing asthma and falling really ill due to the extreme levels of  pollution in Delhi. And apart from that, Smriti and I quite enjoy the slower pace of life down in Goa.

What do you think of the electronic music scene in India right now? What are the upcoming trends?
The electronic music scene in India has drastically evolved over the last couple of years. From existing in niche vacuums to taking centrestage at ‘EDM’ festivals like Supersonic, Sunburn and many more; you can see that the electronic music market is constantly bubbling and blending with different genres and pushing boundaries between what works with the mainstream Indian audience and their own vision of electronic music; thus creating a new culture of its own.

Nucleya's show will be held on December 22 at Bolgatty Palace, Kochi. Ticket Rate: `500 and above

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, centre, celebrates with his teammates after defeating Australia by 31 runs to win the first cricket test in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Perth Test: When India trounced Australia
Gracious of Salman to do song for Anand L Rai, says Katrina Kaif
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp