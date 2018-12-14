Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

The accidental entrepreneur

When asked to give a further glimpse on the book he said it documents his 50-plus journey as an internist, administrator, healthcare entrepreneur, management expert and socially committed citizen.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: M I Sahadulla, chairman and managing director of Kerala Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Healthcare Management, likes to call himself an accidental entrepreneur. According to him, when he kick-started his medical career, entrepreneurship and management were not in his mind.But when this late bloomer spared a thought for the same at the age of 50, he gave up his flourishing career abroad and set up a hospital at his hometown     Thiruvananthapuram. It then went on to become a multinational firm.

“The question that I encountered most is, could doctors make good entrepreneurs,” said Sahadulla.
“But my point is as doctors possess the qualities of analytical mind, good observation skills, determination and ability to make decisions under pressure, they could also become successful entrepreneurs,” he continued.

He further said he had encapsulated this journey in a  yet-to-be-released book ‘Vital Signs- Reflections on a life in medicine and management’. Commenting on the book Sahadulla said, “The book is not autobiographical in nature. It is a meditation on life in medicine and management.”

“I can’t divulge more about the book and it is scheduled to be released by Governor P Sathasivam on Saturday,” he said. “I don’t claim that this book is a page-turner. But I am sure that this will truly inspire those medical professionals who pursue entrepreneurial dreams. One thing I had highlighted in this book is that following ethics in business is possible. Since its inception KIMS has tried to follow the same,” said Sahadulla. Further elucidating about the link, Sahadulla said that KIMS’ operation is based on quality, patient safety and ethics and over time it had developed a ‘KIMS philosophy’ that covers both its clinical and administrative operations.

According to him, KIMS’ success is based on the philosophy of Japanese business management; more the time spent on planning, greater a project’s chance of success.

