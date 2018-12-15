Preparations reach final stage for Wall of Women

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Preparations for the upcoming ‘Vanitha mathil’ (Wall of Women) in the district has reached the final stage.Women from all Assembly constituencies will participate in the event which covers 43.5 kilometres starting from Kadambattukonam in the northern border and ending at Ayyankali memorial statue at Vellayambalam. The locations for the women to participate in the wall have been fixed.

According to District Collector K Vasuki, the locations have been fixed making convenient for the participants.The women in Varkala constituency will participate from Kadambattukonam to Thattupalam. Then, the women from Vamanapuram, Nedumangad, Attingal, Chirayinkeezhu constituencies.

From Korani Junction to Chembakamangalam, the participants from Kovalam constituency will participate while participants from Nemom will form the wall between Chembakamangalam and Mangalapuram.

The participants from Neyyattinkara will join the wall between Mangalapuram and CRPF Junction. From CRPF Junction to Vetturoad, the participants from Aruvikkara will take part while women from Kattakada will form the wall from Vetturoad to Kazhakootam.

Organising committee

The District Collector has said the organising committee would be formed at all the constituencies for the success of Vanitha Mathil. All the necessary meetings will be completed before December 18. Special officers will be designated at each constituency to ensure the speedy completion of preparations.Vanitha mathil, a human chain of women, will be formed on January 1 under the direct control of the state government. The wall will be made from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram as part of expressing solidarity and support to the Supreme Court judgment on allowing women of all ages to enter the temple.The slogan of the ‘women wall’ is, ‘Don’t make Kerala a lunatic asylum again’. Swami Vivekananda had termed Kerala a lunatic asylum after he saw the caste system in the state.