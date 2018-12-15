Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Preparations reach final stage for Wall of Women

According to District Collector K Vasuki, the locations have been fixed making convenient for the participants.

Published: 15th December 2018 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 03:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Preparations for the upcoming ‘Vanitha mathil’ (Wall of Women) in the district has reached the final stage.Women from all Assembly constituencies will participate in the event which covers 43.5 kilometres starting from Kadambattukonam in the northern border and ending at Ayyankali memorial statue at Vellayambalam. The locations for the women to participate in the wall have been fixed.

According to District Collector K Vasuki, the locations have been fixed making convenient for the participants.The women in Varkala constituency will participate from Kadambattukonam to Thattupalam. Then, the women from Vamanapuram, Nedumangad, Attingal, Chirayinkeezhu constituencies.

ALSO READ | Women's wall: Kerala High Court seeks clarification on government order

From Korani Junction to Chembakamangalam, the participants from Kovalam constituency will participate while participants from Nemom will form the wall between Chembakamangalam and Mangalapuram.
The participants from Neyyattinkara will join the wall between Mangalapuram and CRPF Junction. From CRPF Junction to Vetturoad, the participants from Aruvikkara will take part while women from Kattakada will form the wall from Vetturoad to Kazhakootam.

Organising committee

The District Collector has said the organising committee would be formed at all the constituencies for the success of Vanitha Mathil. All the necessary meetings will be completed before December 18. Special officers will be designated at each constituency to ensure the speedy completion of preparations.Vanitha mathil, a human chain of women, will be formed on January 1 under the direct control of the state government. The wall will be made from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram as part of expressing solidarity and support to the Supreme Court judgment on allowing women of all ages to enter the temple.The slogan of the ‘women wall’ is, ‘Don’t make Kerala a lunatic asylum again’. Swami Vivekananda had termed Kerala a lunatic asylum after he saw the caste system in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vanitha mathil Kerala High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, centre, celebrates with his teammates after defeating Australia by 31 runs to win the first cricket test in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Perth Test: When India trounced Australia
Gracious of Salman to do song for Anand L Rai, says Katrina Kaif
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp