Energy Management Centre bags National Energy Conservation Award

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Energy Management Centre (EMC), the state-designated agency (SDA) to enforce the Energy Conservation Act, has bagged the National Energy Conservation Award in the SDA category, instituted by the Union Ministry of Power.

Power Minister M M Mani and EMC director K M Dharesan Unnithan received the award from Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and Union Power Minister R K Singh in New Delhi on Friday.

The state government established the EMC in 1996 to promote efficient use of energy in all sectors of economy. EMC is now implementing sector-wise energy efficiency projects and programmes.

After the enactment of Energy Conservation Act 2001, the SDAs have been designated to enforce and coordinate the activities relating to the implementation of the Act. EMC, with the financial and technical support of Bureau of Energy Efficiency and the state government, is implementing several energy efficiency projects.

Kerala was the topper with 77 points in Energy Efficiency Preparedness Index published by Niti Ayog and Ministry of Power this year. Last year, Pilicode grama panchayat in Kasargod district has been declared the first filament-free panchayat in India.