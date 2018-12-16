Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Vigilance crackdown on government servants who double up as tution teachers post work  

It was found during a surprise raid led by Vigilance Director B S Mohammed Yasin that the government servants receive remuneration from tuition centres in gross violation of rules.

Teachers-Protests

Express Illustration.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a statewide crackdown, the Vigilance has found that many government servants are involved in taking tuition classes to school and college students at private tuition centres on and off office hours, violating the service rules.

The raid was conducted in around 150 private tuition centres. The most number of violations were reported in Thiruvananthapuram district where the government officials are involved in teaching at around 30 tuition centres.

Kollam and Ernakulam are closely followed with 15 tuition centres each. The Vigilance found 10 centres each at  Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode while over six tuition centres were identified at Idukki, Wayanad, Kasargod and Malappuram districts.

In Thiruvananthapuram district, six government teachers and one KSRTC conductor were found teaching at private tuition centres.

