Thiruvananthapuram City Corporation draws up action plan for sanitation drive

As part of the mass cleaning programme, workers have to segregate the plastic covers and bottles from the pile of accumulated garbage and store them in office compounds under each circle.

The sanitation drive which has kicked off in various parts of the city  Express

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The City Corporation is gearing up for its month-long sanitation drive following the growing number of fever cases in the city. According to them, six mass cleaning programmes and two medical camps have been charted. Recently, the Corporation council had approved an action plan for the prevention of diseases. The programmes include mass cleaning and other activities on a circle basis.

Ward-level sanitation committee meetings were held as part of the action plan in the first week of December. The sanitation committee is responsible for deciding and coordinating the action plans at the respective ward-level. The committee is headed by the ward councillor as chairman, health inspector as the convenor and other members including residents association, kudumbasree and corporation sanitation workers.

As part of the mass cleaning programme, workers have to segregate the plastic covers and bottles from the pile of accumulated garbage and store them in office compounds under each circle. The sorted out plastic has to be washed and dried on the date specified on the action plan.The company assigned by the corporation will collect the plastic waste. The health committee will conduct medical camps in the area where the fever outbreak has been reported. Mass fogging will be carried out on all waterlogged areas in all wards. Such preventive measures are conducted by the corporation in the wake of epidemic diseases spreading in the district, said T Alexander, corporation health supervisor.

Source reduction in houses and public places like market, schools and government institutions are other initiatives. A participatory cleaning drive in collaboration with staff of schools and government offices are also arranged. Dry day-aimed at carrying out mass-cleaning programmes and eradicate mosquito menace by preventing the stagnation of water will be observed on all Sundays. Health inspectors have been asked to organise mass cleaning based on the case reports. Reports of each activity held will be sent to the supervisors.

Cleaning initiatives

Cleaning initiatives

The sanitation programmes including mass cleaning and other activities have been initiated following the growing number of fever cases in the city.

