Get set for a musical treat today

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: This Monday, tune into some of the finest of classical music pieces. Some of the iconic Western classical music compositions by masters are set to enliven the city. Compositions by the musical greats such as Beethoven, Franz Schubert, Mozart, Frederic Chopin, and Franz Liszt, among others, will be performed at a piano recital scheduled in the city. Pianist Anuvrat Choudhary will play the musical compositions by Beethoven, Mozart, JS Bach, Frederic Chopin, Franz Schubert, Franz Liszt and John Field.

Franz Schubert's Impromptu in G-flat major, Op 90; Mozart's Fantasia in C minor, K 475; Chopin's Etude in F minor, Op.10 no.9 and Nocturne in B flat minor, Op 9 no. 1; Liszt's Hungarian Rhapsody no. 6 in D flat major; Bach's First movement from the Italian Concerto in F major; Beethoven's Sonata in F minor, Op57 and John Field's Nocturne no 4 in A major will be performed.

19-year old pianist Anuvrat Choudhary has organised several solo performances and recently performed at the India International Centre recital in Delhi. After completing his International Baccalaureate diploma at The Doon school, Anuvrat has been studying Philosophy at Ashoka University. Along with training young musicians, Anuvrat has also been teaching at two music institutes, Lorraine Music Academy and One World College of Music, in Gurgaon. The piano recital is being organised by the Trivandrum Centre for Performing Arts. The concert is set to be held at the Hilton Garden Inn at 7 pm. For tickets, one may contact 8593936000.