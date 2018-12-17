Pettah dispensary to sport new look

Merin Mariya By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Soon, the Pettah dispensary will receive a facelift with the Corporation deciding to renovate the existing hospital structure so as to accommodate a new dialysis centre for patients within the Corporation limit. "A sum of Rs 25 lakh has been allotted for the project. Construction work has also begun and will be completed in three months time. The Corporation plans to build an additional floor, especially for dialysis. People from Chakka, Kannammoola, Anayara, Vanchiyoor and Pettah regions will benefit from the project," said D Anilkumar, councillor, Pettah.

Once the renovation is completed, hospital authorities also plan to extend the OP timings to avoid the heavy rush. Discussions in this regard are being held with the participation of The dispensary which is located next to the Pettah railway station became operational when V Sivankutty, former mayor was in charge. The project was implemented under the Corporation's People's Planning Scheme. A total of six doctors work for the dispensary and the medicines are supplied directly by the Corporation. "The main focus is on extending the OP timings, providing medical care especially for older people and improving the laboratory facilities," said V K Prasanth, mayor, Corporation. According to the dispensary staff, people who suffer from kidney issues will benefit the most when the new centre opens.

"There is a need for more medical equipments and new beds. The first floor can be used for OP and office services while the new floor will be used for dialysis and setting up a lab," said Pettah dispensary staff. The dispensary expansion was a long-time demand by Pettah residents.

"We have to wait in long queues for check-ups. The medical facilities provided are limited, OP remains open only till noon which is difficult for people who live outside Pettah," said Sasidharan Nair, a local resident, Pettah.