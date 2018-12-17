Sreedharan Pillai calls for judicial probe into Nair’s death

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai has called for a judicial inquiry into the death of Venugopalan Nair. Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Pillai said Nair never mentioned in his dying declaration that he was committing suicide owing to his anger towards the society. Pillai said a judicial inquiry will reveal the facts.

He said that a person who suffered 100 per cent burn cannot make a statement at the later stage other than the one he made immediately after the incident. He asked why the police has not taken the statement of around 65 people who were present near BJP’s satyagraha tent when Nair immolated himself.