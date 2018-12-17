Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Tipper rams motorcycle; man, daughter killed in mishap

Though the injured were rushed to the Medical College Hospital, they succumbed to injuries on the way.

Published: 17th December 2018

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 50-year old man and his daughter died after a tipper lorry rammed the motorcycle they were on at Choorakkadpalayam near Valiyasala in the city on Sunday afternoon.
Samji Kumar of Eruthavoor, Rassalppuram near Balaramapuram and his 15-year-old daughter Dhanya were the deceased.

Thampanoor police said the accident occurred at 2.15 pm at Choorakkadpalayam traffic signal light. Both the vehicles were travelling from Killippalam side towards Choorakkadpalayam.The bike was rammed by the lorry and the passengers fell under it. Both were ran over by the lorry.

The truck driver stopped his vehicle at the right side of the road, though he had to take a deviation to the left. 

Samji had to go to the right side and hence he stopped the bike to the left of the lorry. When the green light appeared, the lorry moved to the left side resulting in a crash.

Samji was working in the NCC Directorate Office at Vazhuthacaud after retiring from the Army.

Dhanya was a Class IX student of St Chrystostom HSS, Nellimoodu. Samji is survived by his wife Kumari Suma and younger daughter Divya.

 

