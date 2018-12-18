Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Christmas spell over glass bottles

 Eva Aley Jacob has cast a Christmas spell over glass bottles.

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Eva Aley Jacob has cast a Christmas spell over glass bottles. All bottled up and bearing the spirit of Christmas is a wide range of glass bottles, each bursting with the essence of Christmas. So you have stunningly crafted snowman, rein-deer, Christmas trees splashed gloriously over the glass bottles.

Used glass bottles receive a fresh spin as techie Eva concocts 'Christmas' on these bottles. For Eva, crafting artwork is more of a passion and something she indulges in to make the day brighter. So this Christmas, she thought of cloaking used bottles in Christmas glory.

“I have been collecting bottles for long and have been creating artwork on them. It was mostly for my own joy or for gifting purposes,” says Eva. This Christmas she launched her own brand in social media christened 'Bottled Luv'. Eva uses acrylic paint to draw Christmas imageries on the glass bottles and some bottles come bearing the lights as well.

It is the used bottles that become the canvas of Eva. “There are mostly bottles I collect from the streets and those that my friends give. The bottles go through several sounds of sterilisation processes before they are being worked upon,” says Eva who is an HR professional at Ernst and Young.  

With these bottles the youngster is ushering in the spirit of Christmas in an eco way. Apart from fashioning out bottles with Christmas impressions, the festive edition of bottles come swathed in  thread art. The bottle artworks are being crafted using threads in Christmas shades, viz red, white and green.

